Water company under fire for shocking incident in river — here's what happened

Normally, a water company is supposed to process and purify wastewater in a way that returns clean water to the environment. When a water treatment facility poisons local waters instead, it's a serious issue.

That's what Welsh Water has been charged with in a recent case brought against it in Wales, the Western Telegraph reported.

What's happening?

On Sept. 18, an initial hearing occurred with the prosecution being brought by Natural Resources Wales. It brought three charges against Welsh Water due to an incident from July 2022. On July 17 of that year, it is alleged that the company discharged raw sewage into a tributary of the Cartlett Brook in Haverfordwest.

If true, this action would have broken several laws.

It would have caused harm to fish, violating Section 4(1) of the Salmon and Freshwater Fisheries Act 1975. It would have violated the company's permit, which is against regulations 12(1), 38(1)(a) and 39(1) of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations, 2016. And the company would also have been failing to comply with the operating techniques of an environmental permit, which is against regulations 38(2) and 39(1) of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.

Why is this sewage dumping incident important?

We all rely on clean water to drink, cook with, and wash in, not to mention all the water it takes to support a healthy environment around us. Contamination with sewage risks spreading diseases and destroying natural resources that we need, such as fish. It's important for authorities to enforce water quality and sanitation regulations scrupulously for the health and safety of everyone.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

A similar case in Greece resulted in steep fines for the perpetrators, while one Tennessee community is having to rally together to take action against its local polluters.

What's being done about Welsh Water's alleged actions?

After the initial hearing on Sept. 18, court was adjourned until October 30. A plea will be entered at that time and will determine how the legal case proceeds.

In the meantime, officials can only continue to keep an eye out for other cases of pollution like this one.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.