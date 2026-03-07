Bridal party gift bags spark online backlash over concerning trend: 'I hate this all so much'

At their best, weddings are joyous celebrations of a couple's lifelong devotion. At their worst, they are opportunities for reckless consumption of single-use products destined for the landfill.

A member of Reddit's r/anticonsumption community shared a photo of an array of wedding-themed products, including beaded purses with phrases like "marriage material" and "happily ever after."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The user lamented that many of these items are unlikely to be used after the big day.

"I'm already tired of wedding season," they wrote. "Just more stuff that'll be used once for pictures and then tossed in the trash."

The display also featured wife-themed water bottles, straws that spelled the word "bride," and numbered blocks to count down the number of days until a wedding.

"I hate this all so much," one user responded.

Weddings are notoriously wasteful, with the average ceremony producing 400 pounds of trash and 63 tons of carbon dioxide, according to the Chicago Tribune. Most of this waste comes from things like food and the venue itself, but single-use wedding favors can drain people's wallets while contributing to landfill crowding.

But that doesn't mean you need to avoid purchasing anything to commemorate your special day. Secondhand stores are often overflowing with gently used wedding and bachelorette favors, and these items tend to sell for a fraction of the cost compared to retail.

Some commenters on the Reddit post brainstormed ways to minimize consumption for low-cost and eco-friendly weddings.

"One day when I get married I'll get everything second hand or upcycle it," one user wrote.

In response, a Redditor shared that they decorated their wedding with farmer's market flowers in thrifted vases.

You can even save yourself a trip to the thrift store by reusing items you might ordinarily recycle. For example, tomato sauce jars and empty candles can make beautiful DIY flower vases. A little creativity can go a long way toward making the day as sustainable — and memorable — as possible.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.