Authorities introduce strict new policy governing food at weddings — here's what you need to know

Food is arguably one of the most enjoyable aspects of weddings and events, but in Saudi Arabia, new regulations will require venues to partner with food waste organizations, allowing leftovers to be distributed to those in need, reported Curly Tales.

According to Gulf News, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing has issued guidelines aimed at reducing food loss and ensuring that any surplus food is either repackaged, recycled, or distributed to food banks.

Globally, a significant amount of food is wasted or lost, with estimates ranging from one-third to 50% of all food produced. Feeding America reported that this translates to around 92 billion pounds of food going to waste in the United States each year, equivalent to 145 million meals.

Food primarily goes unsold or uneaten due to oddly shaped or bruised produce, items nearing their expiration date, overproduction at farms, and damage during transport. Meanwhile, 47 million people in the U.S. are food insecure, with roughly 14 million being children, per Feeding America.

Organizations that redistribute food deemed safe for human consumption to those in need can play a significant role in combating food insecurity, especially among populations that lack access to fresh food. Since food waste accounts for roughly 8% of global carbon pollution, recycling or rescuing food can have a positive impact on the environment as well.

Because farmers, suppliers, and many others who keep supply chains running also lose out when food is unsold or wasted, and often have to raise prices to compensate, ensuring that more food reaches people's stomachs rather than landfills also benefits the public by lowering costs.

And when organizations, consumers, and businesses do their part to reuse or recycle as much food as possible, it puts less pressure on finite resources such as land and water. As the population grows, it's essential to protect these precious resources so that everyone has access to what they need to thrive.

If you want to save money on groceries while minimizing the amount of trash you have to throw out, consider finding creative ways to reuse leftovers and ensuring your food is stored properly. This helps your money go further and, of course, reduces food waste.

