Villagers devastated by phenomenon linked to massive factories in their area: 'Everything's filthy'

"You need to wear a mask just to go out onto the road."

Indonesia is the world's leading producer of nickel (almost half of the world's supply, per Statista), but that economic progress has come at a high price for locals near processing sites.

Residents at a village near Weda Bay Industrial Park are speaking out against the dire health consequences that have arisen since the park's establishment in 2018. The development is a joint venture between French and Chinese companies.

What's happening?

Weda Bay Industrial Park is on Halmahera Island, one of roughly 17,000 islands (Indonesia doesn't even know exactly how many islands it has, the BBC explained) on the archipelago and home to over 600,000 people. Respiratory infections have spiked dramatically since the nickel processing plant was built. Mongabay Indonesia reports that the number has gone from 434 reported cases in 2020 to over 10,000 in 2023.

"Everything's filthy," a villager told Mongabay Indonesia. "You need to wear a mask just to go out onto the road."

Why this matters

Weda Bay is powered by coal, the dirtiest fuel source of all; one terawatt-hour of coal electricity causes an average of 24.6 deaths, according to Our World in Data.

Aside from accidents caused by coal extraction — still a very dangerous occupation — coal leads to many harmful emissions. These include carbon and sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, mercury, and fly and bottom ash, which the U.S. Energy Information Administration reports all contribute to respiratory illnesses.

Additionally, clearances for more nickel plants are causing other environmental consequences through deforestation. As the Associated Press reported, each new plant leads to over 24 square miles of rainforest loss, yet Indonesia plans to build 22 more plants. Timer Manurung, chairman of Auriga, an Indonesian nonprofit, told the AP:

"Deforestation has significantly increased … rivers are polluted, mangroves are cut to develop smelter areas, coastal areas and coral are being damaged by the smelters," Manurung said.

What can be done about it?

Much of the environmental damage caused by the processing plants is due to their fuel source. If, instead of coal, the companies utilized clean, renewable energy, the impact would be sharply reduced. Clean energy already accounts for about a third of the world's supply and is becoming cheaper and more efficient every year, so it also makes economic sense.

Another avenue is putting pressure on the companies that use Indonesian nickel. Considering the material is a critical component of batteries used in electric vehicles, this could be an opportunity for brands to pave the way in responsible consumption and incentivization.

China currently dominates Indonesian nickel production but is actively seeking new international partners, per Reuters, which could also present an opportunity for negotiation.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.