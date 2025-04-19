  • Business Business

Officials order power company to address dangerous situation threatening town's drinking water: 'A major victory for everyone'

The panel's decision follows a broader push across the country.

by Geri Mileva
The panel’s decision follows a broader push across the country.

Photo Credit: iStock

Residents of Waukegan, Illinois, have secured a major environmental and public health victory that could reshape their waterfront and protect their drinking water after more than 10 years of community pushback. The Illinois Pollution Control Board ordered Midwest Generation, a subsidiary of NRG Energy, to remove leaking coal ash ponds from the city's lakefront. 

"For too long, toxic coal ash has posed dangerous environmental and health risks to our community. Today's announcement is a major victory for everyone in our community who simply wants to protect our lakefront and live in a clean, healthy community," local Illinois state Rep. Rita Mayfield said, according to Lake and McHenry County Scanner. "Our hope is that this will increase the health and wellbeing of our residents, but also our environment."

The publication reported that state officials had denied the company's request to leave the coal ash behind. Since closing in 2022, the old coal plant has been contaminated with coal ash, a dangerous byproduct of burning coal over decades. The denial means the company must dig up and safely relocate the remaining coal ash to a lined storage site designed to prevent leaks.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency reported that the closed sites are still contaminating groundwater with harmful toxins. After the plant closed, NRG requested permission to leave the coal ash in place. This "adjusted standard" would have allowed the company to abandon a site with a history of health risks and safety concerns.

Coal ash is a huge industrial problem in the U.S. It can carry toxins such as mercury and arsenic, which may leak into soil, water, and, in some cases, air.

The panel's decision follows a broader push across the country to hold polluters responsible and give old industrial sites a new purpose. In West Virginia, a former coal site now hosts a solar farm, while Tennessee's old K-25 nuclear facility has been turned into a hub for clean energy innovation.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Celeste Flores, co-chair of Clean Power Lake County, acknowledged that "community members have been at the forefront" of this major victory. She said the group will keep working with local leaders and residents to make sure the cleanup moves forward and that the community is supported through the transition.

Do you think your city has good air quality?

Definitely 🥰

Somewhat 😮‍💨

Depends on the time of year 😷

Not at all 🤢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x