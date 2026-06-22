His water bill was $28 for years, then it jumped to $179 overnight, and the town has no explanation

"What's frustrating is you can't get an answer, an honest answer."

For years, Kerry Beasley said his water bill in Terry, Mississippi, was about $28 a month. Then he received a statement for $179.

Other residents say they have seen bills climb to $600 or $700, and people in town say officials still have not shown how those totals were determined.

What happened?

Beasley said his household had long been billed $28.50 for water in Terry, according to WLBT. His latest statement, though, listed a charge of $179 and nearly 7,000 gallons of use.

"There's no way we use that many gallons of water," Beasley told WLBT.

According to WLBT, the problem was not limited to one home, with some residents reporting bills that rose by hundreds of dollars without much notice.

"That can put some people in trouble quick. If they see a bill, $600, $700, and they had it drafted and they didn't even know about it," Beasley said.

Town leaders attributed the higher bills to a recent project that installed digital water meters at roughly 500 homes, replacing older meters that were missing in some cases or no longer functioning.

In a statement signed by Mayor Bruce A. Hopkins and the Board of Aldermen, the town said "the most recent statement reflects an adjustment beyond a standard billing period" and said a public meeting would be scheduled.

Beasley said residents' experiences do not line up with that explanation. He told WLBT the meter swap happened months earlier and that at least one bill after the change had still been normal.

Why does it matter?

A surprise utility bill can upend a household budget in a matter of days. Water is a basic necessity, and when the cost of that service suddenly rises to several times the normal amount, families may be forced to choose between paying that bill and covering groceries, rent, or medicine.

The issue also raises broader concerns about accountability. Accurate metering is essential not only for fairness but for public trust, particularly when it comes to water use and conservation efforts.

For homeowners trying to cut recurring expenses through efficient appliances and other green home upgrades, reliable billing is a major part of the equation. If charges seem arbitrary, it becomes much harder for people to understand their actual water use or make informed choices.

What are people saying?

Beasley said his frustration now goes beyond the size of the bill itself.

"What's frustrating is you can't get an answer, an honest answer. Just tell me the truth. What's going on," he said.

Beasley also said he was upset by what he saw as little response from town officials despite calling and going to town hall.

"These people are paid by your tax dollars. And I thought that's what their job was to do is to take care of things like this. And it's very frustrating," he said.

The town said it is reviewing the issue and that "the City anticipates that subsequent statements will reflect accurate, current consumption," WLBT reported.

Beasley said that without clear answers soon, some neighbors may decide to pursue legal action.

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