Lawmakers celebrate after voters reject measure to repeal landmark energy law: 'This is a winning issue'

In a powerful display of public support, 62% of voters in Washington state chose to protect the state's Carbon Commitment Act, the strongest carbon pricing program in America, reported Grist.

The law makes large companies pay for their pollution through a permit system. That money helps regular people save on transportation, upgrade their homes, and adapt to a changing environment. It's already brought in more than $2 billion for these programs.

This vote means real benefits for Washington families. The law has already made public transit free for young people and helped homeowners install money-saving heat pumps. It's cleaning up local air quality, too. Business groups, religious organizations, health advocates, and farming communities have all joined forces to defend these practical solutions.

"I really feel it was important from a national perspective, because every state legislator can now look to Washington and say, 'This is a winning issue,'" said Governor Jay Inslee. "This is something you can defend and win big on. And we won big."

The successful defense of Washington's law could inspire similar programs nationwide. Officials in New Jersey, Maryland, and New York have been watching closely, per Reuters.

"Washington state is the gold standard for how we tackle overheating in a way that's inclusive, in a way that's politically popular," said State Senator Joe Nguyễn.

Looking ahead, Washington can now connect its carbon market with California and Québec, creating an even stronger system for cleaner air and energy savings. The state will also roll out new programs to reduce air pollution in neighborhoods that need it most.

"We put together, all of us, the most extraordinary coalition in the history of this state, on any issue, ever," said Gregg Small, who leads the environmental group Climate Solutions. The message is clear: When communities work together, everyone wins through cleaner air, lower bills, and a safer future.

