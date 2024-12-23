  • Business Business

Lawmakers celebrate after voters reject measure to repeal landmark energy law: 'This is a winning issue'

"We put together, all of us, the most extraordinary coalition."

by Leslie Sattler
"We put together, all of us, the most extraordinary coalition."

Photo Credit: iStock

In a powerful display of public support, 62% of voters in Washington state chose to protect the state's Carbon Commitment Act, the strongest carbon pricing program in America, reported Grist.

The law makes large companies pay for their pollution through a permit system. That money helps regular people save on transportation, upgrade their homes, and adapt to a changing environment. It's already brought in more than $2 billion for these programs.

This vote means real benefits for Washington families. The law has already made public transit free for young people and helped homeowners install money-saving heat pumps. It's cleaning up local air quality, too. Business groups, religious organizations, health advocates, and farming communities have all joined forces to defend these practical solutions.

🗣️ Do you think America could ever go zero-waste?

🔘 Never 👎

🔘 Not anytime soon 📅

🔘 Maybe in some states 🇺🇸

🔘 Definitely 👍

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"I really feel it was important from a national perspective, because every state legislator can now look to Washington and say, 'This is a winning issue,'" said Governor Jay Inslee. "This is something you can defend and win big on. And we won big."

The successful defense of Washington's law could inspire similar programs nationwide. Officials in New Jersey, Maryland, and New York have been watching closely, per Reuters.

"Washington state is the gold standard for how we tackle overheating in a way that's inclusive, in a way that's politically popular," said State Senator Joe Nguyễn.

Watch now: What will it take to mainstream sustainability?

Looking ahead, Washington can now connect its carbon market with California and Québec, creating an even stronger system for cleaner air and energy savings. The state will also roll out new programs to reduce air pollution in neighborhoods that need it most.

"We put together, all of us, the most extraordinary coalition in the history of this state, on any issue, ever," said Gregg Small, who leads the environmental group Climate Solutions. The message is clear: When communities work together, everyone wins through cleaner air, lower bills, and a safer future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x