State bans controversial industry with landmark ruling: 'I don't believe that cost is worth it'

"No one can say these facilities don't have an impact."

In a win for marine conservation, Washington state has permanently banned commercial fish farming in its waters.

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources announced it voted to prohibit commercial net pen aquaculture on state-owned waters, marking the end of a 40-year industry in Puget Sound.

The decision means Washington is the first place worldwide to remove and permanently ban commercial net pens. This move will help safeguard wild salmon populations and the endangered orcas that depend on them.

The ban follows a 2018 incident where a net pen collapsed off Cypress Island, releasing over 250,000 Atlantic salmon into Puget Sound.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz emphasized the environmental stakes: "No one can say these facilities don't have an impact. They do. There's a cost to our agency, there's a cost to our waters and our bedlands, there's a cost to our salmon and our orcas. I don't believe that cost is worth it."

While many celebrated this as a victory for ocean health, some tribal leaders and industry experts raised concerns.

Ron Allen, chairman of the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe, pointed to the potential economic impacts. "The board has chosen to prioritize politics and misinformation over scientific evidence and collaborative stewardship," he told the Global Seafood Alliance. "Even more troubling is the disregard shown for our Tribe's sovereign rights to utilize our marine resources in our own fishery for the economic betterment of the Tribe."

To address these concerns, the rule includes exceptions for hatcheries that restore or boost native fish stocks. This provision helps maintain tribal fishing rights while supporting wild salmon recovery efforts.

Other tribal nations strongly support the ban. Lisa Wilson, Lummi Indian Business Council member, stated, "Banning net pens is not only a step toward environmental stewardship, but also a critical measure to uphold and respect the Treaty rights of all Tribes. The Lummi nation stands firm in our commitment to safeguarding our shared resources and cultural heritage."

The DNR reports 80% of public comments backed the ban. Emma Helverson, executive director of the Wild Fish Conservancy, praised the decision, saying, "Their leadership reflects an understanding that the pollution and detrimental effects of this industry directly undermine public, tribal and government efforts to protect and restore wild salmon and starving orcas."

