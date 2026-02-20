Ski resort manager issues warning amid alarming trend in US region: 'It really isn't giving us much room to be getting better'

An unusually mild winter has left many Washington ski resorts struggling to keep their slopes up and running.

What's happening?

As KXLY.com reported, Spokane-area ski resorts are experiencing a challenging 2026 season due to low snowfall amounts and warm temperatures. This has resulted in limited snow-covered terrain, exposed obstacles, and reduced guest numbers.

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park is one of those resorts itching for a late-season cold snap and a burst of snowfall. In late January, the resort had just 29 of its 53 runs open to guests. Through the first half of the winter, Mt. Spokane reported just 28 inches of snow at the mountain's highest point.

"It's just the entire region is dealing with that low snow this year," said Lindsay Bangsberg, digital media manager at Mt. Spokane, per KXLY.com.

Why is a lack of snowfall in Spokane significant?

According to a report from the National Weather Service, the northeast region of Washington saw a much drier January than normal. Despite being hit by a winter storm at the start of the year, the region saw no measurable precipitation from Jan. 8 through Jan. 27.

This followed the state's warmest December since 1895. Data from the University of Washington confirmed that Spokane saw a rise in temperature of 8.4 degrees Fahrenheit above its typical monthly average.

With unseasonable weather conditions, many resort guests have been unable to find time to practice their skills.

Snowboarders Haidyn and Delaney Utigard told KXLY.com that the weather had hindered their development in the winter sport. "There's not as much [snow] this season. It really isn't giving us much room to be getting better this season, let's be honest here. It's kinda like the leftover snow," they said.

As global temperatures continue to rise, many historic climate patterns have been disrupted. With certain regions dependent on seasonal tourism, communities could face a significant economic hit.

What is Mt. Spokane doing about the region's abnormal winter weather?

As a whole, the tough weather conditions have negatively impacted business for the region's ski resorts. Mt. Spokane noted that daily visitor numbers have decreased throughout the season.

Despite the subpar weather for winter sports, Bangsberg remains optimistic about the resort's ability to operate. She revealed that lower snowfall can benefit guests who are learning to ski or snowboard.

Since the resort has limited resources to open its slopes, many of the beginner areas have remained open throughout the season.

"This is a really great time for beginners because you don't need the whole mountain open to ski. You kinda just need that beginner area," Bangsberg explained, per KXLY.com.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.