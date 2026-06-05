Washington governor rejects cap-and-trade pause as gas tops $5.70, tells critics to contact the man responsible

"Letting big polluters off the hook will make our lives harder."

Washington drivers are paying some of the highest gas prices in the country, but Governor Bob Ferguson is not backing away from the state's cap-and-trade system.

A proposal to temporarily pause Washington's Climate Commitment Act was rejected, even as average gas prices reached $5.70 per gallon statewide, reported the Washington State Standard.

Republican State Senator Chris Gildon wrote to Ferguson on May 20 seeking a suspension of the law, which requires companies to purchase pollution allowances.

Gildon argued that the governor could use emergency powers to halt the program and said doing so might cut wholesale gasoline costs by roughly 50 cents per gallon almost immediately.

Ferguson's office dismissed the idea.

"The high gas prices caused by President Trump's war in Iran does not constitute an emergency that allows the governor to exercise his extraordinary emergency powers," said Brionna Aho, communications director for the Office of the Governor, per the Washington State Standard.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data show Washington's average retail gas price has risen $1.63 per gallon over the past three months. AAA reported Monday that regular gas in the state averaged $5.70 per gallon, or $1.38 above the national average.

Ferguson's office also disputed Gildon's estimate, citing a 2024 analysis that found the projected savings had been overstated. Similar calls to suspend the law have surfaced before, including from U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner in March.

Todd Myers, vice president for research at the Washington Policy Center, said most of the state's carbon-tax costs are passed on to consumers and estimated the retail effect at about 52 cents per gallon. He argued that a temporary pause in auctions could produce the kind of near-instant price drop that followed Canada's April end to its fuel tax.

Supporters of the Climate Commitment Act, however, say the program does more than raise costs.

Washington's first-quarter auction this year brought in nearly $183 million, and supporters say that money helps expand clean-energy access, improve transportation options, and support jobs.

For now, the state is staying the course. Washington will continue holding auctions and directing revenue toward clean energy and transportation projects rather than offering a short-term pause to ease prices at the pump.

Leah Missik, legislative director for Climate Solutions, said the auction revenue is going toward cleaner energy, broader transportation access, and job creation.

"Letting big polluters off the hook will make our lives harder," she said, per the Washington State Standard. "We need to focus on boosting local clean energy."

Elsewhere, leaders in several states have considered gas tax holidays to ease higher fuel costs for consumers.

In Washington, however, the idea has gained little traction, and Ferguson's response suggests a cap-and-trade pause is unlikely anytime soon.

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