Pennsylvania lawmaker targets warehouse roofs with solar plan to slash power bills statewide

"We are investing in communities that deserve affordable and reliable energy."

Pennsylvania may soon look to one of its most overlooked energy assets — warehouse rooftops — as lawmakers search for ways to bring down electricity bills for families, schools, and entire communities.

A new proposal would turn those vast, empty surfaces into power-generating hubs, feeding solar energy back into the grid.

What's happening?

At a recent event in Exeter Township, Pennsylvania, state Rep. Jacklyn Rusnock appeared alongside education and labor leaders to promote legislation calling for solar panels on warehouse roofs throughout Pennsylvania, WFMZ-TV reported. She presented the measure as a way to cut power costs not just for those properties but for communities across the commonwealth.

Under the plan, solar equipment installed atop warehouses would produce electricity that flows back into the local grid, with the goal of reducing bills in nearby areas. She has also said school districts could save enough on utilities under the bill to direct more funding to classrooms.

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Rusnock has likewise cast the proposal as an economic development measure, saying that a statewide solar expansion could create jobs for skilled trades, benefit local businesses, and expand access to affordable, reliable electricity.

Why does it matter?

Electricity prices affect nearly everything, from household budgets and school operations to business costs. If more power can be generated locally from existing rooftops, that could ease some pressure on the grid without requiring new land to be cleared for energy projects.

Warehouse roofs are especially attractive for solar because they are typically large, flat, and already developed. Rather than leaving that space unused, the state could treat it as energy infrastructure that helps nearby communities.

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Lower operating costs for school districts can mean more money stays in classrooms, while broader grid support can help stabilize bills.

What's being done?

Rusnock is pushing to turn the idea into policy. If lawmakers advance the bill, Pennsylvania could create a pathway for warehouses to play a much larger role in supplying cleaner, lower-cost electricity while also supporting in-state jobs.

For households considering their own systems, EnergySage's free services can make the process easier to navigate. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

Readers can also use EnergySage's solar map, which shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, as well as details on solar panel incentives for each state. Together, those resources can help readers get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

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"When we invest in solar energy, we are investing in ourselves. We're investing in skilled workers who can earn a family-sustaining wage. We are investing in local businesses that fuel our economy. And we are investing in communities that deserve affordable and reliable energy," Rusnock said.

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