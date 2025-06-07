Advocates raise red flag after making troubling discovery about recent construction trend: 'A clear call to action'

Disadvantaged communities are bearing the brunt of pollution caused by a warehouse expansion across New York, new research says.

What's happening?

The nonprofit environmental group Earthjustice summarized a report from the Environmental Defense Fund and ElectrifyNY coalition, which found that disadvantaged populations — including Black, Hispanic/Latino, low-income, and limited English communities — are being disproportionately impacted by a warehouse boom in New York. While these communities cover just 9% of the region, they are home to 53% of warehouses, the report states.

Why is this research important?

Over the last decade, warehouse square footage in New York has increased fourfold, and this has contributed to nearly five times more warehouse-generated diesel truck trips, the groups said. Earthjustice added that an estimated 13,500 new pediatric asthma cases are attributable to nitrogen dioxide pollution, which is released by diesel trucks.

"For too long, low-income communities and communities of color — like those I represent in Brooklyn — have been treated as sacrifice zones for warehouse development and diesel truck pollution," Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes said, per Earthjustice. "The findings in this report are a clear call to action."

Disadvantaged New Yorkers aren't the only ones suffering from traffic-related health problems, however. For instance, residents in one El Paso, Texas, neighborhood say traffic from a port of entry on the border with Mexico is irritating their throats and eyes and threatening public health.

Air pollution from vehicles can also increase the incidence of health problems such as asthma, heart disease, and Type 2 diabetes, according to Penelope Quintana, a public health professor at San Diego State University. Plus, air pollution has been correlated with higher incidences of suicide and altered brain development in children.

Meanwhile, this same pollution contributes to the overheating of our planet, which puts us at risk for more volatile weather, including mega-droughts that can threaten our food supply.

What's being done about air pollution?

New York lawmakers are considering a bill that would require warehouse operators to reduce their pollution, according to Earthjustice.

A number of cities and countries have also taken steps to reduce pollution from traffic to protect communities. For instance, Stockholm banned diesel and petrol cars from entering the city center, while Scotland is turning many urban neighborhoods into "20-minute cities" to give residents easier access to public transit.

You can help by changing how you get around. Try walking, cycling, and taking public transit instead of driving.

