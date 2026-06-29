Walmart turns to Illinois nuclear plant for 176 megawatts in its first direct deal

Still, nuclear power remains a complicated mixture of pros and cons.

Walmart is entering a nuclear power purchase agreement for the first time.

The company said the deal will give it access to about 176 megawatts of wholesale electricity from Constellation's Dresden Clean Energy Center in Illinois.

What happened?

Under the long-term arrangement, Walmart will receive carbon-pollution-free electricity from the Dresden nuclear plant through two separate 15-year contract periods that begin in 2029 and 2030.

Of the 176 megawatts, 30 would come from additional generating capacity resulting from plant efficiency improvements, known as uprates.

For Walmart, this is its first nuclear PPA and one of the earliest deals of this type between a major retailer and a U.S. nuclear facility.

The companies said the extra output is expected to help meet power demand connected to Walmart's planned high-tech perishable distribution center in Belvidere, Illinois, while also supporting the surrounding grid.

Rather than building a new plant from the ground up, the agreement would draw more power from an existing facility through uprates.

Why does it matter?

Nuclear plants provide steady baseload electricity and do not produce air pollution during generation, making them attractive to companies trying to meet climate goals while keeping stores, warehouses, and refrigeration systems running.

At the same time, nuclear power remains a complicated issue.

While it can help reduce reliance on oil, coal, and gas and support grid resiliency, it also raises longstanding concerns about radioactive waste, plant safety, high upfront costs, and the broader risks associated with nuclear technology.

This agreement does not resolve those debates, but it does put an existing nuclear plant at the center of a corporate clean energy deal.

Constellation said Dresden's licenses run through 2049 and 2051, and that the plant supports more than 1,100 family-sustaining jobs.

By backing uprates at the plant, Walmart is effectively helping fund additional output from infrastructure already in place.

What are people saying?

Jim McHugh, senior executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Constellation, said the agreement goes beyond serving one customer.

"Walmart's commitment enables meaningful investment in the Dresden Clean Energy Center — bolstering reliability, sustaining local jobs and economic activity, and putting more dependable, emissions-free energy onto the Illinois power grid."

Shayne Wahlmeier, senior vice president of energy for Walmart U.S., echoed that message, saying the company is focused on "affordable, reliable, and clean energy for our business and the communities we serve."

He added that Walmart is "constantly evaluating new capabilities and energy solutions" to support long-term growth.

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