Walmart's EV network reaches 17 states, with 612 fast-charging plugs at US stores

The retailer has roughly doubled that figure in only two months.

Walmart is rapidly building out its EV charging presence. About 15 months after starting the network, the retailer now has hundreds of fast-charging connectors at stores around the U.S., giving customers a chance to charge while they shop.

What's happening?

Drawing on PlugShare and other community-tracked information, YouTuber The Arkansas eTraveler estimates Walmart's network now spans 17 states, 73 sites, and 612 connectors, according to InsideEVs.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Alternative Fuels Data Center currently lists a slightly lower total, suggesting the official database may still be catching up with Walmart's expansion.

The growth has been fast. According to the report, Walmart had just over 300 ports at 50 U.S. stores in May, meaning the retailer has roughly doubled that figure in only two months, about 15 months after entering the EV fast-charging business.

Rather than using a mix of hardware, Walmart has settled on 400-kilowatt chargers from ABB and Alpitronic. Each stall includes both CCS and NACS plugs, which helps serve a broader range of EVs already on the road.

Most charging sessions are handled through Walmart's smartphone app, though some chargers are also being tested with built-in card readers. Standard pricing averages about $0.46 per kilowatt-hour, Walmart Plus members get a 10% discount in the app, and some off-peak rates can combine with those savings to cut costs by as much as $0.20 per kilowatt-hour.

Why does it matter?

More fast chargers at familiar retail locations can make EV ownership more practical, especially on road trips or for people who cannot reliably charge at home.

It also helps address one of the biggest concerns many would-be EV buyers still have: where they will charge when they need to top up quickly.

EVs can already help many households save money through lower fuel costs and reduced routine maintenance. With no need for oil changes, with fewer moving parts, and with electricity often costing less than gasoline, the overall math can look appealing when the charging network is there to support it.

For anyone thinking about buying an electric vehicle, expanding fast-charging access makes the switch easier. Charging an EV at home can cost less than using public chargers, though basic Level 1 charging from a standard outlet tends to be slow. For faster Level 2 home charger installations, get in touch with Qmerit.

Even with some forecasts suggesting EV adoption may grow more slowly than expected in the near term, Walmart's ongoing buildout indicates the company still expects demand for charging to keep rising.

What's being done?

Walmart appears to be treating charging as an infrastructure investment rather than a limited pilot program. The retailer has previously said it wants to bring thousands of fast chargers to stores nationwide, and its latest buildout suggests that effort is still moving ahead.

That could be especially useful for drivers who already visit Walmart locations for groceries, prescriptions, or household essentials. Charging while running errands can turn what might otherwise feel like a separate stop into part of a normal routine.

Walmart's latest milestone shows how quickly charging access can grow when a major national retailer commits to it. With more high-speed plugs appearing at everyday destinations, EV ownership could become a more convenient and money-saving option for more drivers.

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