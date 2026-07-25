In the US, Wall Street may lock in your next rent hike before a landlord buys the building

For tenants, the result can be more than a somewhat larger monthly payment.

Each rent-renewal notice can feel personal, but growing analysis of the housing market suggests the increase may have been built into the system long before a landlord ever bought the building.

In other words, your next rent hike may not begin with your landlord at all; it may begin with Wall Street.

What's happening?

Lenders often evaluate apartment deals through projected rent growth, and buyers who forecast the biggest increases can qualify for the most borrowing. That dynamic reflects how apartment buildings in the United States are increasingly treated as financial assets, not just places for people to live.

Those mortgages do not necessarily stay with the original lender. As Time reported, they can be pooled into commercial mortgage-backed securities and sold to investors, tying tenants' future rent payments to a broader investment strategy.

Rent increases are not explained only by inflation, local demand, or a lack of housing. In many cases, the expectation of higher rent is part of the financial calculation from the start.

Why does it matter?

For tenants, the result can be more than a somewhat larger monthly payment. When a building's financing relies on rent growth, renters may face sharp increases or pressure to leave so owners can bring in higher-paying tenants.

According to Time, about half of renter households in the U.S. are already spending more on housing than they can comfortably afford. Meanwhile, Black renters face eviction filings at almost twice the rate of white tenants, while Black and Latinx renters are disproportionately subjected to repeated eviction pressure.

The consequences reach beyond individual households. Shelter costs make up roughly one-third of the consumer price index, so sustained rent growth can help keep inflation elevated. Additionally, when rent takes up more of a paycheck, families have fewer ways to offset other expenses.

What's being done?

Time presented rent regulation as more than a tenant safeguard; it also described it as a way to limit speculation. Well-designed rent stabilization can still permit reasonable increases and exempt newly built housing while making it harder to justify deals based on sudden rent spikes, tenant turnover, or displacement.

Building more homes is still important, but properties need to be more representative and affordable. In Dallas and Houston, for example, heavy construction since 2010 did not necessarily raise the share of homes serving lower-income renters.

Federal oversight may not be enough if regulators continue loosening their approach to commercial real estate risk. That puts more pressure on cities and states to shape housing rules closer to home.

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