Volkswagen's first low-cost EVs just rolled off the production line — the ID. Polo starts at $29,000

The launch comes as European automakers face intensifying competition from Chinese carmakers such as BYD.

Production is underway on Volkswagen's first two budget-oriented EVs, a move by the automaker to widen access to lower-priced electric cars.

According to Electrek, Volkswagen Group has started assembling the ID. Polo and Cupra Raval at its Martorell plant in Spain, with initial customer deliveries expected later this summer and into the fall.

Volkswagen began taking orders for the ID. Polo in April. The hatchback is the electric take on one of the brand's best-selling model names, and the Cupra Raval is arriving alongside it as a sportier low-cost hatch in the same affordable lineup.

Electrek said the ID. Polo starts at €24,995, or $29,000, and the Cupra Raval at about €26,000, or $30,100. It also reported that the two vehicles are the first models in Volkswagen Group's Electric Urban Car Family, a new entry-level lineup led by Seat & Cupra.

For the ID. Polo, Electrek reported a choice of either a 37-kilowatt-hour LFP battery or a 52-kWh NMC battery, with estimated range topping out at 454 kilometers, or roughly 282 miles. Electrek also said the Cupra Raval will be offered in three versions with an estimated range of about 450 kilometers (280 miles).

Volkswagen said both vehicles are based on its MEB+ shared manufacturing platform, which lowers costs and is tied to about €600 million ($692 million) in savings.

Lower sticker prices remain one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption.

EV drivers typically spend less on fueling than gas-car owners, especially if they can charge at home, and they also avoid many routine maintenance costs tied to oil changes, engine repairs, and other combustion-related parts.

The launch comes as European automakers face intensifying competition from Chinese carmakers such as BYD.

Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume argued that "it's now critical for a clear Made-in-Europe strategy that ensures a level playing field and strengthens Europe's industrial base," Electrek noted.

Volkswagen is starting with two compact hatchbacks, but more are already on the way.

Electrek reported Volkswagen's next release after the ID. Polo and Cupra Raval will be the ID. Cross, an electric version of the T-Cross, due later this year at a starting price of around €28,000, or $32,500.

As more affordable EV options reach the market, drivers could have more opportunities to cut fuel and maintenance costs. If you're considering making the switch, charging at home is typically much cheaper than relying on public fast chargers, often saving drivers hundreds of dollars each year.

For homeowners interested in faster at-home charging, Qmerit can provide free, instant estimates for installing a Level 2 EV charger, helping you understand the costs and options before getting started.

Installing solar panels can boost those savings even further, since charging an EV with your own solar energy is often cheaper than using public charging stations or drawing electricity from the grid. If you're interested in going solar, the experts at EnergySage can connect you with vetted installers and help you save up to $10,000 on a solar installation by comparing competitive bids.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.