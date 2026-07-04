Volkswagen may soon cut 100,000 jobs after closing four German plants in its biggest overhaul

"The entire Group — including its brands and subsidiaries — must undergo profound change."

A German report revealed Volkswagen may cut 100,000 jobs and stop vehicle production at four factories in Germany, as CNBC detailed. The potential move is attracting heavy criticism because of what it could mean for workers, surrounding businesses, and the broader manufacturing base.

What happened?

Manager Magazin reported that Europe's largest automaker could be heading toward one of the most extensive restructurings in its 89-year history.

The proposal would go beyond staffing reductions, CNBC noted.

The outlet reported that it would lower Volkswagen's planned investment by about 15% to a little more than €130 billion over the next five years; stop production in Hanover, Zwickau, and Emden; and end output at Audi's Neckarsulm site. All that while it would cut roughly 15% of the company's workforce, per Manager Magazin.

Volkswagen reached a late-2024 labor deal that kept German plant shutdowns off the table and barred forced layoffs through the end of 2030, according to CNBC.

Why does it matter?

Tens of thousands of workers could lose stable incomes, while nearby restaurants, suppliers, service businesses, and entire communities could also feel the effects.

As CNBC reported, Volkswagen said its headcount stood near 657,400 at the close of the first quarter, making a reduction of 100,000 jobs especially significant.

The outlet reported Volkswagen is trying to respond to intensifying competition from Chinese automakers and pressure on profitability, but mass layoffs and plant shutdowns would leave ordinary people to bear the consequences.

This kind of disruption can also affect vehicle pricing, production timelines, and confidence in how legacy automakers are managing the transition to electric and autonomous vehicles.

Volkswagen shares have already fallen over 25% year to date, showing how investor pressure can translate into decisions with real human consequences.

What are people saying?

Volkswagen did not confirm the reported plans. A spokesperson told CNBC the company would not comment on "internal, confidential documents" and added that "the entire Group — including its brands and subsidiaries — must undergo profound change."

Labor representatives signaled resistance.

"If such plans were to be pushed forward, we would prevent them with all our might," Volkswagen's worker council and the German union IG Metall said in a joint statement.

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