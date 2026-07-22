Price remains one of the biggest barriers for drivers who want to stop paying for gas.

Affordable, nostalgia-driven EVs from China are starting to fill a space Volkswagen left open when it chose not to build an electric Beetle, despite years of interest in the iconic car.

That missed opportunity is becoming a bigger story about who is listening to everyday drivers, according to The Electric Viking.

What happened?

Sam Evans, host of the YouTube channel The Electric Viking, said Volkswagen decided against giving the Beetle an electric comeback, even though the original became one of the most recognizable mass-market cars ever made.

He argued that this left Chinese automakers free to pursue small EVs with retro styling that aim for the same kind of emotional pull. Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors is hoping to tap into the nostalgia with its ORA 6 EV.

Many car shoppers want EVs that are not only high-tech, but also affordable, practical, and fun to drive and look at. Instead of leaning into that demand with a Beetle-like model, Volkswagen has focused on other EV priorities, while Chinese manufacturers have expanded quickly in lower-cost segments.

Evans pointed to the Beetle's cultural footprint by saying, "Remember when the Beetle was the most popular car in the world? It was." Interest in a modern electric version has persisted among EV fans for years.

Why does it matter?

Price remains one of the biggest barriers for drivers who want to stop paying for gas. Smaller electric cars can make that transition easier, especially when they also offer familiar styling and a city-friendly size.

EV drivers can save money on fuel costs, and electric models typically require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts than gas-powered cars. If you're thinking about buying an electric vehicle, those savings can matter just as much as the sticker price.

Charging at home can cost less than using public chargers, though basic Level 1 charging tends to be slow. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for faster Level 2 home charger installations, which can make daily EV ownership much more convenient.

What's being done?

While the ORA 6 is priced a little high, in Evans's opinion, at around $30,000, it just shows how vast the Chinese EV market is.

Chinese automakers are showing there is real demand for lower-cost EVs with personality, not just expensive flagship models. By combining compact designs, improving battery tech, and high-volume production, they are moving more quickly into niches that legacy automakers have hesitated to fill.

That could pressure bigger brands, including Volkswagen, to rethink what mainstream EV buyers actually want. A stylish small electric car with recognizable design cues may not be a novelty — it may be an underserved market.

A smaller EV can reduce spending on gas, routine service, and sometimes even parking or home charging setup, depending on where you live. If automakers see buyers responding to these retro-inspired models, more competition could follow. More competition usually means more choices and better prices.

Evans summed it up, saying, "The Volkswagen Group refused to make a Beetle replica." He added, "For years, literally years, EV enthusiasts have been asking for an affordable electric Beetle-style car — and it's Chinese manufacturers who are delivering it."

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