Vehicle manufacturer unveils next-gen offroad model with serious power — here's how you can get your hands on one

The electric utility task vehicle (UTV) market is a growing one, but it's not without its hurdles. One of the biggest of those hurdles is the average electric UTV's relative lack of power compared to its gas-powered counterparts. Fortunately, Volcon ePowersports is looking to change that with its next-gen Volcon HF1.

Regardless of a UTV's particular function in your life, less power means less of what you're looking for. It's fair, then, to have trouble switching to electric if you're going to be losing power.

With the Volcon HF1, the switch should require a lot less contemplation. These electric offroaders are elevating what electric power can do. At an average speed of 25 miles per hour, they offer up to 50 miles per charge. The top speed, however, is 50 mph, making them a lot more comparable to the average gas-powered UTV (45-60 mph) than previous models.

Volcon's website highlights the broad versatility of its new UTVs. Whether you're using yours for work or play, the company's aim is to provide you with all you need. That includes some premium features, like a push-start ignition, a 13-inch LCD display, and Bluetooth connectivity.

So, how can you get one?

Well, according to the website, the Volcon HF1 is in limited supply at the moment. You'll need to contact the company directly to learn more. The all-electric UTV has just been rolled out in the U.K., too, so reach out if you're looking for an offroader that drives on the left side of the terrain.

This new UTV is great news for those looking to switch to electric. Beyond the amazing benefits of less pollution and more sustainability, an electric UTV has a ton to offer. No gas means more money in your pocket, and less maintenance means that, plus fewer headaches. You can get your work done or just have some fun while protecting both the environment and your bank account.

In a recent press release, Volcon CEO John Kim summed it up perfectly: "The HF1 is a game-changer in the industry, providing users with an incredibly powerful, eco-friendly alternative that doesn't sacrifice performance."

