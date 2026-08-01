Visa plans to cut 2,600 jobs as new AI phase reshapes company

The burden of those decisions often falls on workers.

About 2,600 positions are set to be eliminated at Visa — roughly 7% of the company's workforce — as another major employer uses AI and corporate restructuring to lower labor costs.

What's happening?

According to CNBC, Visa, which operates the world's largest payments network, is getting ready to cut thousands of jobs, with the heaviest reductions expected in technology and product operations. The plan is part of CEO Ryan McInerney's push to make the company simpler and steer more spending toward businesses Visa views as growth opportunities.

Per CNBC, approximately 2,600 roles will be affected. Visa ended its latest fiscal year with around 34,100 employees, and employees are expected to start hearing from the company on Tuesday, August 4, about next steps and transition support.

Artificial intelligence was an important reason for the cuts, though it was not the only one. Visa also wants to invest more in faster-growing segments, including premium customers, cross-border activity, business payments, stablecoins, and expansion into additional markets.

McInerney portrayed the changes as part of a larger period of strength, citing strong financial performance and client satisfaction, writing, "As a result of the choices we have made over the past few years, we are entering a new era in commerce with a business that has real momentum."

Why does it matter?

The announcement comes at a time when AI is changing the work done in technical and product roles — jobs that many workers have tended to regard as relatively secure.

Big corporate layoffs can have effects beyond the companies making them. For example, households may cut back spending, local economies can weaken, and unemployed workers often face a more crowded search for new jobs.

Visa is not describing the cuts as a crisis response. Instead, it is shrinking headcount while redirecting money toward parts of the business it sees as faster-growing and potentially more profitable.

That playbook is becoming more familiar across finance and tech, with companies expanding hiring during strong periods, then leaning on layoffs and automation when executives want greater efficiency or need to shift spending. The burden of those decisions often falls on workers.

What's being done?

Visa said employees affected by the layoffs will receive details about what happens next and what transition assistance will be offered.

As AI spreads further, the issue may not only be how advanced the tools become. It may also be whether companies use them to improve work or mainly to reduce staffing.

McInerney stated the approach plainly: "To capture the opportunities ahead and best position Visa to lead this transformation, we must continue evolving how we work." He added, "AI is also helping to accelerate this evolution and shape the way work gets done at Visa."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.