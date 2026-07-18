Virginia expands worker protections on withheld wages, noncompetes, and pay transparency

Even relatively small shortfalls can create major problems for workers.

Virginia workers are starting the month with new workplace protections covering pay, contracts, and treatment on the job, even after another major labor priority failed earlier this year.

These new laws focus on problems employees can feel directly in their wages, employment terms, and everyday experience at work, as Dogwood reported.

What happened?

Those changes arrived alongside a loss for many labor advocates, the outlet said. Gov. Abigail Spanberger vetoed legislation on public-sector collective bargaining. Still, the Democratic governor also signed other workplace bills that are now taking effect across Virginia.

The measures build on broader efforts in the state to improve wage standards and include protections against wage theft, additional guardrails around noncompete agreements, and rules intended to increase pay transparency, as Dogwood noted.

For workers, the laws are meant to provide clearer information about what they should earn, more support when wages are withheld, and better ways to deal with restrictive employment contracts.

Why does it matter?

Wage theft, defined here by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry, can take many forms, from unpaid overtime to withheld wages or tips, and even relatively small shortfalls can create major problems for workers trying to cover rent, groceries, transportation, and child care.

Noncompete agreements can also have outsized consequences, especially for workers who need flexibility to switch jobs in search of better pay or healthier working conditions. When those agreements are overly restrictive, they can make it harder for people to pursue new opportunities or negotiate from a position of strength.

When workers have clearer information about compensation, they may be better able to spot inequities, compare roles, and make informed career decisions before accepting a job.

Even with broader labor reforms stalled, these laws still widen the protections available to workers.

What's being done?

At the state level, Virginia lawmakers and the governor have pursued a more targeted worker-protection approach, focused on wage theft, noncompete limits, and greater transparency around pay.

The full list of new laws also takes aim at guarding against retaliation around employees' immigration status, as well as adding protections for emergency responders.

Spanberger shared a statement with Dogwood saying she was "proud to work with the General Assembly to raise the minimum wage, crack down on wage theft, and require pay transparency."

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