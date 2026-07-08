Virginia utility CEO says 'affordability is essential' as Dominion customers call bills unaffordable

Customers are being squeezed by rising costs for housing, groceries, and other essentials.

Many Virginia families are finding it harder to cover electric bills that have recently gone up, even as Dominion Energy's chief executive says affordability is a core part of the company's mission.

The disconnect underscores a familiar problem for utility customers: Even when a company says rates remain competitive on paper, families still have to absorb the real-world hit.

What's happening?

Investors heard Dominion Energy CEO Bob Blue say that "affordability is essential" to the public service provided by the Richmond-based utility. But many of the company's millions of customers say their bills feel far from affordable, especially after a recent rate hike, WAVY reported.

Blue has said that the typical residential electric customer in Virginia pays "4% less" than the national utility average. Even so, a January increase approved by the Virginia State Corporation Commission added $11.24 to the average bill.

He also recognized that customers are being squeezed by rising costs for housing, groceries, and other essentials, including electricity, as WAVY reported. At the same time, Blue told investors that electricity demand is expected to grow, which could bring more upward pressure on rates.

Under Dominion's new large-load provisions, the company says smaller customers should not end up subsidizing its biggest users.

Why does it matter?

Utility bills are an ongoing household expense, and rate increases can further strain already tight budgets.

As electricity demand grows, much of the added use can come from large commercial and industrial customers. Dominion says the biggest customer classes will not be subsidized by smaller customers.

What's being done?

The utility has promoted a new savings hub designed to help customers reduce their energy costs, according to WAVY.

Beginning in January 2027, customers using 25 megawatts or more will face minimum demand charges, a step Dominion says is meant to keep smaller customers from subsidizing the largest customer classes.

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