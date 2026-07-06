Virginia's 'Styrofoam' ban reaches every food outlet, from trucks to caterers, on July 1

As of July 1, consumers in Virginia may notice changes in their takeout orders following expanded regulations that now prohibit most food-serving businesses from using polystyrene containers.

What's happening?

According to a report from The Richmonder, Virginia is broadening enforcement of its ban on expanded polystyrene food containers, often referred to as "Styrofoam." Last year, the new rules only applied to large chains, but it now covers all food vendors.

The expansion is part of a 2021 law passed by Virginia lawmakers to phase out single-use foam packaging statewide. Under the rule, businesses must move to what the state describes as "high-performance alternative materials," which, according to The Richmonder, can include paper, cardboard, and aluminum foil.

Despite the expansion from chain restaurants, smaller businesses that can show "undue economic hardship" may be eligible for a one-year exemption from their local government, the outlet reported.

In Richmond, the city says its first priority is helping businesses adjust. Tamara Jenkins of the city's Office of Strategic Communications & Civic Engagement said Richmond plans to spend the summer on outreach, so food-service operators understand the policy and transition away from foam, The Richmonder reported.

Why does it matter?

Expanded polystyrene breaks easily into pieces, is hard to recycle in many communities, and frequently shows up as litter in neighborhoods and waterways.

In Virginia, as The Richmonder reported, the Office of Sustainability said in a press release that these containers have "documented harms to public health, the natural environment, and community cleanliness."

Phasing them out in food service could reduce waste in public areas and shift businesses toward materials that are generally easier to handle and dispose of responsibly.

What's being done?

State and local officials are trying to make compliance easier. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has already reached out to affected businesses, while Richmond is offering added support through outreach, a webpage listing sustainable packaging alternatives, and exemption forms.

After the deadline, people will be able to anonymously report non-exempt businesses that still are not following the rule, according to The Richmonder.

If that happens, Richmond's Office of Sustainability says it will begin by contacting the business, explaining the requirements, and pointing owners to available resources before moving toward stricter enforcement.

If violations continue, the state can step in with enforcement that includes $50-per-day fines from the Virginia Attorney General's office, the outlet reported.

"We're not looking to penalize anyone out of the gate," Jenkins said in an email to The Richmonder.

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