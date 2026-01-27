Lawmakers fight back against major decision that will impact 45 million acres of land: '[They] will literally pave the way'

The federal government is working to remove protections from vast swathes of wilderness, according to the Virginia Mercury.

What's happening?

The U.S. Forest Service is attempting to repeal a 2001 Virginia law that protects 45 million acres of forest from logging and development. The federal government has framed its argument around bolstering wildfire management, though a seasoned wildfire ecologist who started his career as a wildland firefighter said more roads are likely to cause more fires.

"The historical evidence is clear: roads did not and do not prevent wildfires, they actually facilitate them," Timothy Ingalsbee, PhD, wrote for Columbia Insight in December.

However, the Trump administration has already issued executive orders attempting to open national forests to industry.

"This administration will literally pave the way toward an increased oil and gas leasing, mining, and other harmful development that would cause us to lose what makes these protected lands so special," said U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, per the Mercury.

The repeal could expose nearly 400,000 acres of federal lands in Virginia to development.

Why are forests important?

The areas under threat would be subject to water pollution, affecting all life downstream.

"Without Roadless Rule protections, the James and Potomac Rivers could face increased contamination," said McClellan, per the Southern Environmental Law Center. "These waterways flow into the Chesapeake Bay, so polluting them could then devastate biodiversity in the region, worsen water quality, and more."

Besides supporting waterways, mature forests improve air quality, lower temperatures, combat soil erosion, and sequester carbon.

What's being done about Virginia's forests?

Virginia lawmakers are working to codify the protections the state's wilderness currently enjoys. This could make it harder for the federal government to remove them. Local efforts have already yielded fruit in protecting wilderness areas.

Even if initial legal protections fail, Virginia has fought off attempts to throw out the Roadless Rule in the early 2000s. It would have appeal options should the U.S. Forest Service move ahead with its development plans.

"Virginia must join those on the front lines to fight back against this latest rollback of progress," said McClellan, per SELC. "I'll continue to advocate for forward-thinking policies that put our planet, communities, and future generations first."

