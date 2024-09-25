State governor approves changes to animal waste regulations for farmers — here's why it matters

"We are focused on nitrogen discharges to groundwater, but bacteria would also be of concern."

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has approved a proposal to add additional rules to how large farming operations must deal with animal waste, according to the Virginia Mercury.

The goal is to reduce the amounts of nitrogen and bacteria that the waste releases into groundwater. To achieve it, waste will be stored in specific ways, and sites will be inspected by the state's Department of Environmental Quality.

In addition, animals need to be on a nutrient management plan to reduce the amount of contaminants in their waste.

The fact that the governor approved this proposal should be great news for anyone living in the area, or as far away as the Chesapeake Bay. After all, nitrogen in water can have a number of negative effects. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it can promote the growth of algae, which can cover the surface of a body of water and smother all life under it. It can also affect the quality of drinking water, which can be harmful to the health of both babies and other young mammals who consume it.

"We are focused on nitrogen discharges to groundwater, but bacteria would also be of concern," Patrick Fanning, a staff attorney with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said.

According to the USGS, some bacteria in groundwater is normal. These species have developed to help degrade some substances and transform others into things that are beneficial for the living things in the area.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

However, other types of bacteria can make the people and animals that drink that water very sick. The bacteria that do this are generally not naturally occurring and are introduced by some outside source, such as large amounts of animal waste.

Figuring out how to prevent this is something we should all be on board with, since we all need water to live. We can join Virginia in dealing with water issues by converting to eco-friendly appliances, investing in technology such as solar water purification, and regularly testing our tap water for contaminants. Water issues won't be solved fast, but they are fixable if we all work together.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.