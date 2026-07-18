Virginia share comes as 46-state deal forces Cash App owner to tighten fraud safeguards

If those protections are weaker than people assume, the consequences can be swift and deeply personal.

Block, Inc., the company that owns Cash App, has agreed to pay $45 million after regulators alleged the payment app allowed fraud problems to worsen and did not provide enough support to users who ran into trouble.

As part of the multistate agreement, Virginia is expected to receive about $845,500.

What happened?

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones said Monday that Block reached a settlement with 46 states over allegations involving Cash App's fraud safeguards and customer service practices.

According to WTOP, Jones said Virginia's share will be roughly $845,500. Oregon and Texas led the investigation, which focused on whether Block kept rapidly growing Cash App even as fraud on the platform increased.

Investigators alleged that customers often could not get meaningful assistance after account takeovers or missing money. They also said Block repeatedly described users' funds as secure in ways that implied protections comparable to what banks offer.

"Virginians deserve to trust that the companies they do business with are acting legally and with integrity, and when a company acts outside the law or unethically, this office will hold them accountable," Jones said in a statement.

Why does it matter?

Apps like Cash App have become deeply woven into daily life. People use them to split rent, pay for meals, send money to relatives, and move funds quickly when budgets are already stretched thin.

When a company gives consumers the impression that their money is protected in the same way it would be at a traditional bank, that can shape how much risk users think they are taking. If those protections are weaker than people assume, the consequences can be severe.

For someone living paycheck to paycheck, a scam or unauthorized transfer can upend a tight budget fast. It can mean a missed utility bill, overdraft fees on other accounts, or not having enough money left for groceries.

What's being done?

The settlement requires Block to pay $45 million and make changes to the way it manages fraud prevention and customer support.

Virginia can direct its share of the settlement to consumer protection or other permitted state efforts.

As Jones put it, "When companies strategically omit information and foster fraudulent practices, it hurts consumers and shakes confidence in our institutions."

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