Video reveals stunning details of $22 million superyacht: 'Costs more than my house'

A TikTok video posted by Boat Buddies (@boatbuddies) gave viewers a glimpse inside a $22 million superyacht, sparking a discussion on material waste and excess. Boat Buddies promotes its boat-cleaning products and regularly posts yacht tours.

This video, in particular, showcased a jaw-dropping tour, with the vessel complete with three swimming pools, marble-lined interiors, a chandelier-adorned bar, a living room and dining room that rival luxury homes, a gym deck, patio lounges, and a hot tub. At first glance, the yacht looks more like a floating mansion than a boat.

While many viewers admired the craftsmanship and design, others criticized what they saw as a symbol of wasteful consumption. Superyachts are infamously carbon-intensive; in other words, they're rather bad for the environment.

Research shows that large private yachts burn massive amounts of fuel and often continue to release pollutants even when docked and idle, contributing thousands of tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere each year. That's roughly what the average person would produce over almost nine centuries.

These floating mansions also degrade marine ecosystems through wastewater discharge, noise and light pollution, and destructive anchoring practices that harm reefs and marine life.

It's easy to feel powerless about how much others consume, so what can people actually do? There is yacht innovation on the horizon, from solar-assisted vessels and clean-energy ships to strict emissions regulations that would require polluters to pay their fair share.

Some advocates also suggest solutions such as taxing high-emission luxury transport, investing in cleaner marine technologies, and encouraging shared or lower-impact modes of travel.

Increasing awareness is another major step. Video tours such as this one may celebrate luxury, but they also spark conversations about sustainability, prompting people to question whether extreme consumption fits within an environmentally conscious future.

"Costs more than my house," one user said.

