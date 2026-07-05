Reseller asks about old rock tees at a yard sale, and the seller says every piece is $1

The excited shopper then turns into a seller, and said they made a profit of $90.

A yard sale moment on TikTok is getting attention for a reason any thrifter can appreciate: while asking about vintage rock tees, a shopper discovers that the clothes are priced at just $1 each.

What happened?

In the video, shared by TikTok creator Thriftor (@thriftors), a shopper spots a box of vintage clothes, including an old Disturbed band t-shirt, and the seller mentions they just sold a few other band shirts. "No, really? Do you have any more?" the shopper says, before adding, "I'd love to."

Though the seller says they may not have more on hand, they offer to check upstairs, and the conversation shifts to other kinds of items the shopper might want. "Anything else besides wrestling?" the seller asks. The shopper replies, "I love all, like, yeah, cool shirts, cool jackets, anything like that. Cool pants."

The shopper then asks, "Are all the clothes a dollar?" The seller responds simply: "Yes," before adding, "I can get your bag." The creator later wrote in the caption, "I can't believe I found these at a yard sale!" The excited shopper then turns into a seller, and said they made a profit of $90. "Thanks to @sellraze for making it easy to quickly sell these items!" they added.

Why does it matter?

Even if most shoppers never come across a vintage band tee worth far more than its yard sale price, secondhand shopping can still significantly reduce the cost of everyday necessities such as clothes, jackets, kitchenware, and furniture.

It also helps keep usable items in circulation instead of sending them to landfills. When clothing and collectibles get a second life, it can reduce waste and lower demand for newly made products, which typically require more raw materials, energy, and water.

If you're looking to save money and cut waste, check out the TCD Guide page on shopping at thrift stores for more tips and discussion from other readers.

What are people saying?

Commenters expressed envy, offered advice, and asked resale questions.

One wrote, "dude your so lucky I thought this was good but guess not, both form the same sale for $2." Another offered a tip for future treasure hunts: "I will say if you find spider man 2002 figures buy them. They usually sell $20 plus and sell almost immediately."

A third viewer was already thinking ahead, asking, "Is new giant worth anything or not really?"

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