Company hits milestone of 1 million electric motorcycles sold as demand surges across Asia

VinFast says it has reached the 1 million mark for electric motorcycles sold, a milestone that comes nearly eight years after the debut of its first model, the Klara.

What happened?

According to VinFast, the vehicle that marked that total was a red Feliz II assembled at its manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Technode Global reported.

Its catalog now spans from premium bikes such as the Vento, Theon, and Viper to mainstream models like the Evo, Feliz, and Klara, as well as no-license options for students, including the Ludo, Zgoo, and Flazz. Since the Klara was introduced in November 2018, the company says that the lineup has grown to nearly 15 models across more than 30 versions.

In 2025, VinFast sold 406,453 electric motorcycles. The company said those sales were supported by nearly 750 authorized locations across Vietnam, while expansion is also underway in Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Why does it matter?

Electric motorcycles can offer many of the same advantages as electric cars: lower fuel costs, less routine maintenance, and cleaner transportation.

Because they do not require gasoline and generally have fewer moving parts than combustion bikes, owners can often save money on upkeep while avoiding oil changes and other common service needs.

VinFast said its battery approach has changed over time, moving from lead-acid packs in early models to LFP batteries throughout the lineup. It has also developed a removable dual-battery setup that can be charged at home or swapped out at stations.

That flexibility could make electric two-wheelers more practical for daily commuting.

What are people saying?

In its statement, VinFast cast the production milestone as part of a much larger expansion rather than a finish line.

It highlighted how the business has scaled, noting that Klara has since been joined by nearly 15 models, each offered in more than 30 versions.

VinFast said the next phase will include four electric sport motorcycle models planned for 2027.

It also said it is building a second electric motorcycle factory in Ha Tinh to serve the growing demand in Vietnam and overseas.

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