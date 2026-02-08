Politician sparks backlash after details of outrageous behavior come to light — here's what happened

The scrutiny comes from two directions.

As temperatures around the world continue to rise, people are beginning to understand the risks. All plants and animals are under threat from the increased heat as habitats and food sources are under strain.

And because of these increased risks, people are starting to focus on the root causes. This might explain why popular Indian actor-turned-politician Vijay's private jet use has come under harsh scrutiny.

News18 reported people have noticed Vijay switched the category of private jet he uses to travel to western Tamil Nadu during a campaign. People compared his social media posts and determined he has been using a variety of private jets as he campaigns for candidates for Tamil Nadu's Assembly.

The outlet noted that Vijay doesn't own the jet but charters it on a rental basis.

On the one hand, it highlights the large disparity of wealth as chartering private jets is an incredibly large expense, especially when doing it routinely.

On the other hand, the negative environmental effects are also tremendous. A study from the International Council on Clean Transportation estimated that private jets accounted for 19.5 million tons of emissions in 2023. That was more than the combined emissions for every flight out of Heathrow Airport in London during the same year.

The words and actions of candidates and politicians carry increasing weight as the threats facing our environment intensify.

Many sounded the alarm about Vice President JD Vance's candidacy due to his contributions from the oil and gas industry. And Graham Stuart, the net zero minister from the United Kingdom, came under fire for stating that "there is nothing fundamentally wrong with oil and gas."

One way to take action is by electing pro-climate candidates. You can also take local action in your community to ensure that rules and regulations protect vulnerable plant and animal populations. Talking about the climate with others can emphasize the importance of electing people who understand these pressing issues.

