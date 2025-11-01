Officials propose bold action that would transform vape industry: 'On par with that of a pack of cigarettes'

Recent legislative moves can potentially change e-cigarettes and vaping forever, as reported by Business Today. The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Malaysia may make it prohibitively expensive for anyone to continue the habit, with a complete ban rumored soon. The controversial proposal could improve the health of countless people, cut unnecessary pollutants, and save nations money.

MOH members aim to institute a tenfold tax increase on these products, including vape liquids. The deputy health minister, Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni, relayed the motivation behind the move, saying two milliliters of vape liquid was comparable to 200 puffs of tobacco. The levy would make the costs "on par with that of a pack of cigarettes."

Eventually, the Cabinet will strive for a full nationwide ban. This is part of a greater pro-health tax initiative, which initially targeted sugary drinks. It will eventually cover more products that are dangerous to overconsume, such as alcohol.

The rise in addictive vaping behaviors has created health problems in populations around the world — not just Malaysia. The marketing tactics make the habit appealing to all demographics, especially young people.

Many are ignoring this in favor of continuing the toxic trend. Meanwhile, disposable vaping products and liquids are littering landfills and polluting the air, soils, and waterways.

Environmental activism also supports equitable public health projects. The MOH's actions could set a precedent for public health, corporate social responsibility, and environmental care. Solutions matter because vaping products can worsen citizens' livelihoods, strain health care systems financially, and exacerbate climate stressors.

However, the industry's biggest stakeholders are pushing back. The secretary general of the Malaysian Vape Chamber of Commerce suggested this won't work because it already failed in Singapore, asking, "Making regulations is easy — can it be enforced?"

Public health experts like Sharifa Ezat have offered insights on how to make it a sustainable transition, saying: "There should be a combination of harm reduction and an abstinence model approach. While the war on drugs must continue, implementation of licit, taxed vape products must be provided as an option for some users."

Projects like the MOH's can use these case studies as inspiration to create more robust legislation that prioritizes community support to prevent vaping's prevalence from going up post-ban.

