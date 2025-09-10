Officials pass sweeping ban on common products that endanger children: 'The young brain is much more vulnerable'

A new law took effect in Texas at the start of September that bans the sale of vapes prefilled with tetrahydrocannabinol — or THC — "and other hemp-derived cannabinoids like Delta-8," Austin's KUT News reported.

Passed earlier this year and described by KUT as a "lesser-known measure," supporters say the law is aimed at protecting teens in particular and makes selling the banned products a Class A misdemeanor, with penalties of up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.

A 2025 report from NPR broke down some of the potential hazards associated with using THC vapes, including exposure to pesticide contamination, high potencies, and disproportionate impacts on youth. "The young brain is much more vulnerable to addiction; concentrates are more likely to get people addicted to it," Yale psychiatry professor Deepak Cyril D'Souza told the outlet, which also noted that young people can face a greater risk of marijuana-induced psychosis.

Texas lawmakers aren't alone in taking action against THC-containing vapes and e-cigarettes more broadly, with a special focus on supporting teen health. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in April that upheld the Food and Drug Administration's ability to block companies from marketing fruit- and candy-flavored vapes, which reportedly target youth.

The new THC vape ban in Texas isn't necessarily popular with retailers and cannabis users — and KUT News did report that state lawmakers are still weighing whether to ban other THC products. Meanwhile, many view the vape ban on its own as a positive step that doesn't need to harm the cause of legalization — and one that may also have environmental benefits.

One Reddit user wrote about the new law in Texas, "I heavily support the ban. Refillable vapes are still allowed. My $25 tiny pod vape has been doing me good for 6 years. That same lithium battery in a disposable would be in the trash after a week. Disposables are so bad for the environment and create insane amounts of lithium trash."

A report from the Truth Initiative puts the potential for disposable vape waste into perspective, noting that these products contain plastic, heavy metals, and flammable batteries with no clear path for safe and easy recycling. With disposable vapes ultimately landfilled or littered outside, the products contribute to unnecessary plastics and electronic waste, while potentially harming youth health as well.

