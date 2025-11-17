Shopper sparks outrage with photo of unbelievable sighting in thrift store: 'There's no way'

A thrifter in Washington recently shared their disbelief after finding a pair of secondhand jeans marked at an eyebrow-raising $79.99 — sparking a wave of frustration among other secondhand shoppers online.
The post, shared to Reddit's r/ThriftGrift community, quickly gained traction as users commiserated over what they described as "corporate greed" creeping into the thrift industry. The shopper, who spotted the jeans at a Value Village in Redmond, Washington, said the high prices at this location weren't new — just unusually absurd this time.
In the post, the original poster noted that even with the jeans' original retail tag — reportedly over $200 — the thrift price still felt out of touch.
"Paige is not a luxury brand," they wrote, adding that many other used jeans at the store were listed for $25 or more. Other shoppers chimed in, saying similar locations in the area had been raising prices dramatically in recent months.
"I've started buying [work clothes] at Kohl's when they have big sales because it's cheaper," one commenter wrote. Another added, "There's no way! That's got to be a $7.99 misprint."
High thrift prices can discourage people from shopping secondhand — even though thrifting remains one of the most affordable and sustainable ways to buy clothing. When done right, it gives old items a new life and keeps tons of textiles out of landfills each year.
Unfortunately, as some large chains have expanded, shoppers say they've noticed resale prices creeping closer to retail — a trend that risks turning away low-income shoppers and sustainability-minded consumers alike.
Despite a few bad pricing experiences, thrifting is still one of the most budget-friendly and eco-conscious shopping options available. Buying secondhand reduces demand for new clothing production, which in turn saves water, energy, and emissions — all while supporting a circular economy.
As one Redditor put it, sometimes the key is knowing when to walk away — or as another commenter said more bluntly, "You just go to that store for a giggle."
