Deceased Val Kilmer appears in new movie trailer via AI, one actress calls it 'gross'

"This is gross and everyone knows it."

A trailer has dropped for Val Kilmer's new movie, but the upcoming biopic has sparked controversy among audiences because the legendary actor doesn't technically appear in it.

Back in 2020, five years before he died, Val Kilmer landed the role of Father Fintan, a Catholic priest and Native American spiritualist, in "As Deep as the Grave." However, due to his medical condition, Kilmer wasn't able to make it to set, so he never shot a single scene.

Despite not filming any scenes, the film's writer and director, Coerte Voorhees, was able to include Kilmer in the movie by utilizing advanced generative AI. Variety and IGN recently provided a preview of an AI-generated Val Kilmer and shared the new trailer.

According to Variety, Kilmer's children, Mercedes and Jack, granted permission to use their father's likeness. Mercedes stated that her father was "a deeply spiritual man" who connected with a "story of discovery and enlightenment" set in the American Southwest, where he lived.

Voorhees noted that Kilmer was his first and only choice for the role. "It was very much designed around him. It drew on his Native American heritage and his ties to and love of the Southwest."

"His family kept saying how important they thought the movie was and that Val really wanted to be a part of this," added Voorhees. "It was that support that gave me the confidence to say, OK let's do this. Despite the fact some people might call it controversial, this is what Val wanted."

The project incorporates both earlier images of Kilmer and footage from his later years to depict his character at different life stages. The audio features Kilmer's voice, which was affected by a tracheostomy procedure in his later years.

"The character in the film also suffers from tuberculosis," said John Voorhees, the film's producer and Coerte's brother, per Variety. "This historical character mirrored Val's actual condition when he was suffering from throat cancer. And so when it comes to the voice, this is a really unique opportunity for the character to reflect the condition that the actor was actually suffering from, thus creating a kind of a bridge."

This won't be the first time AI is assisting Kilmer's performance in a film. The actor collaborated with Sonantic to develop an AI-powered speaking voice for his reprisal of Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick." At the time, Kilmer expressed his gratitude toward the technology company.

"As human beings, the ability to communicate is the core of our existence, and the effects from throat cancer have made it difficult for others to understand me," Kilmer explained. "The chance to tell my story, in a voice that feels authentic and familiar, is an incredibly special gift."

While some may argue that Kilmer's prior involvement in an AI project permits the use of his image after his passing, the conversation around AI and its ethical application continues to evolve.

"Whatever was unique and special about Val Kilmer went wherever he did when he died, and no amount of digital trickery is bringing it back," one person wrote on X.

"This is gross and everyone knows it," The Pitt actress, Fiona Dourif, wrote on X.

The filmmakers anticipate facing scrutiny over their choices but hope "As Deep as the Grave" demonstrates how AI can be employed responsibly, while also adhering to SAG guidelines and compensating Kilmer's estate for his appearance.

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