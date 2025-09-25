Officials advance sweeping ban that would have major impact on restaurants and stores: 'There's a lot there'

The plan has been in the works for over a year.

Vail is gearing up for a big environmental shift, and it's all about ditching single-use plastics, Vail Daily reported.

Town officials are finalizing a first-of-its-kind ordinance that could ban plastic water bottles under one gallon along with other disposable items such as takeout containers, cutlery, straws, and cups with lids.

The plan has been in the works for over a year, starting in September 2024, after two local students, Aidan Kinsley and Declan Cunningham, pitched the idea to the town council. Now, with support from town leaders, the proposal is moving closer to reality.

The vision is to make Vail more sustainable and follow in the steps of places such as Lake Tahoe, where a similar ban has already taken effect. That town launched a campaign, called Drink Tahoe Tap, to promote tap water as a clean, better alternative to bottled water. It included branded metal water bottles, retail partnerships, and a map of refill stations around town.

Vail leaders are interested in something similar, but they're also aware that it will take time and investment to get it right. "Ideally, what we would get to is what they've got in Tahoe. That is a very robust program," Mayor Travis Coggin said. "There's a lot there."

One major concern is infrastructure. Council member Dave Chapin questioned whether Vail has enough water refill stations in place and how much expanding that network would cost.

The next big step in the plan was a finalized ordinance recommendation from town staff, expected soon. But before anything is approved, council members say they need a clear picture of what it will cost, not just now but also for years to come.

Some critics question the logic of banning only water bottles, pointing out that "you can't buy bottled water, just aluminum, but you can buy any other beverage in a plastic bottle," which they argue makes the law feel inconsistent.

Still, the excitement is building. If passed, the ban could reduce plastic waste, protect the environment, and inspire both locals and visitors to refill and reuse, helping Vail stay clean and green for generations to come.

