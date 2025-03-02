Company halts secret tracking campaign following wave of backlash: 'They were unable to win'

"Those of us who were profiled still do not know who accessed the information and how it was used."

A U.S. firm spent years secretly tracking scientists and activists who challenge the pesticide industry — using taxpayer money to do it. Now, after public backlash, the company says it's shutting down. But is the damage already done?

What happened?

For years, v-Fluence, a Missouri-based firm with ties to agrochemical giants, ran a private online portal where it stored detailed profiles of over 500 critics of pesticides and genetically modified crops, reported The Guardian. This included personal details like home addresses, phone numbers, and even information about family members. The portal's audience included over 1,000 industry executives, lobbyists, regulatory staffers, and academics, all with a vested interest in silencing the opposition.

The operation was partially funded by U.S. taxpayer money, with contracts funneled through organizations promoting industrial agriculture abroad. After an investigation led by The Guardian, The New Lede, Le Monde, and other international media partners, the exposure triggered widespread condemnation and legal threats. v-Fluence has since said it has eliminated the profiling and laid off staff, though critics say the harm cannot be undone.

"Those of us who were profiled still do not know who accessed the information and how it was used," said London research professor Michael Antoniou, who was profiled on the portal. "The fact that v-Fluence and the industries it serves resorted to these underhand methods shows that they were unable to win on the level of the science."

Why is this surveillance concerning?

Beyond the obvious privacy violations, v-Fluence's actions highlight how corporations attempt to manipulate public discourse around pesticides and GMOs. By tracking and discrediting critics, they aim to suppress legitimate concerns over chemical safety, environmental impact, and public health.

This is especially alarming given that v-Fluence worked with Syngenta, a pesticide company facing thousands of lawsuits over its herbicide paraquat, which has been linked to Parkinson's disease.

Wendy Wagner, a University of Texas law professor and expert on toxic substance regulation, noted, "I'm quite familiar with corporate harassment of scientists who produce unwelcome research. ... But I have not encountered the use of larger databases that track personal details of numerous critics of a corporation [including independent scientists and journalists]. It is hard to see the relevance of personal details short of use as harassment."

If industry-backed operations like this continue, scientists and activists could be discouraged from speaking out, leading to weaker regulations and more unchecked corporate influence over food and environmental policies.

What's being done about v-Fluence?

After The Guardian and its media partners exposed the operation, v-Fluence hired a law firm to see if it violated EU data privacy laws. The review found the company wasn't legally bound by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) but advised it to follow the rules anyway, just in case. As a result, v-Fluence removed the profiles but plans to continue its "stakeholder research" with updated guidelines.

The revelations have sparked growing calls for stricter oversight of corporate lobbying and surveillance, with advocates pushing for the U.S. government to stop funding organizations that undermine scientific integrity. Groups like Greenpeace, Food & Water Watch, and the Center for Food Safety are working to expose industry misconduct and push for stronger regulations. Staying informed and speaking out, especially on social media, can help keep these tactics in check.

Holding corporations accountable isn't just about privacy; it's about protecting public health and the environment.

