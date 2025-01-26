Meet the former 'floating White House' where presidents escaped 'the tension' of DC: 'An important purpose'

During its years in action, the boat became the backdrop of many pivotal moments.

Here's something you may not know about former President Jimmy Carter: He ended the expensive custom of each president getting access to a lavish luxury yacht.

Carter, who died several weeks ago at age 100, was facing a tough economy when his term began in 1977. Meanwhile, the yacht cost $800,000 a year to staff and maintain, making the infamous "floating White House" an unnecessary burden, according to Slate.

Downsizing a large, costly vehicle that was unessential to transportation should not come as a surprise from Carter.

After all, his presidency was one of the most forward-thinking terms of all time when it came to the environment and energy consumption. For example, he secured the largest preservation of land in the nation's history — over 157 million acres in Alaska — and set ambitious clean energy goals for the time, according to E360.

The exact yacht at the time of Carter's term was the USS Sequoia, which was first bought during the Herbert Hoover administration in 1931. It was enjoyed by eight presidents, along with foreign leaders, families, and friends during each term, until Carter sold it in 1977, per Slate.

During its years in action, the boat became the backdrop of many pivotal moments, such as nuclear arms policy talks, war strategy plans, debates with lawmakers, and even a hiding place during scandals, Slate explained.

More festive times were also had on the boat, from fishing and riding around the Potomac River to poker nights and birthday celebrations. To former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the yacht served "an important purpose in enabling presidents to escape the claustrophobic tension of the White House," per Slate.

The boat was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1987. Since then, it changed hands multiple times and eventually fell into disrepair. Now, an investment group is undergoing a lengthy restoration process to reassert the boat's place in history, this time as a floating venue, museum, and teaching center in Maryland, according to Slate.

"Its permanent home will be on the water," said owner Michael Cantor, per Chesapeake Bay Magazine.

