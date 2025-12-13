Experts urge game-changing new use for old EV batteries: 'That is where they will go'

A report from Circular Energy Storage in London suggested that there are more possibilities for used electric vehicle batteries before they're recycled, as reported by Resource Recycling Inc.

According to CES, exporting used EVs is a major source of value in the battery lifecycle and outpaces reuse and recycling efforts. In its 2025 Battery Lifecycle Report, CES estimated that 28,000 used EVs and their batteries were exported from the U.S. in 2024. 30,000 likely departed from the European Union.

"Recycling has an important role to play, but as long as batteries deliver higher value in other markets, that is where they will go," the report said, as relayed by Resource Recycling.

CES managing director Hans Eric Melin said in a blog post that the issue of an EV losing its value over time is "the overlooked weak point" in the EV transition. Melin noted that reuse and export strategies can create a thriving and sustainable industry. These strategies can support jobs, conserve resources, and keep valuable materials in use longer.

The benefits don't stop there either.

The Environmental Protection Agency said that electric vehicles produce no tailpipe pollution. This pollution directly impacts rising global temperatures and human health (especially in cities with heavy traffic). Minimizing it could create healthier, safer communities.





Extending the lifespan of EV batteries through reuse and exports multiplies those benefits. These actions reduce premature disposal rates and delay digging up millions of tons of materials like lithium and nickel.

Research shows that advances in EV battery chemistry, like mining organic compounds in a battery's solid electrolyte interphase, could make future batteries last longer. This means EVs could be more affordable to maintain and more durable as they evolve.

Longer battery lifespan also aligns with creating a circular economy. Batteries stay in use for longer, and companies can reduce some of their large-scale production.

"Done well, circular activity can help to stabilize residuals and keep products in their original markets, supporting jobs, reducing environmental burden, and safeguarding the industry," the CES report said, as cited by Resource Recycling.

And of course, making your next car an EV helps strengthen circular activity while protecting our planet's ecosystems.

