Lawmakers weigh major change that could be big boost for Tesla: 'We're going to reward you'

"Signal to the car companies."

by Lily Crowder
A new tariff relief proposal may significantly benefit Tesla and other domestic automakers.

The Trump Administration is considering a tariff relief proposal that would credit car manufacturers for parts purchased to assemble cars in the U.S.

Of the automakers named in the proposal, Tesla will be one of the top beneficiaries, along with Ford, Toyota, Honda, and GM. Republican Senator Bernie Moreno told Reuters that Tesla and the other domestic manufacturers would be "immune to tariffs."

While the relief program does not directly apply to consumers, it would provide a 3.75% rebate on a given car's manufacturer's suggested retail price. By rewarding manufacturers for assembling their vehicles in America, buyers could see prices remain stable.

"The signal to the car companies around the world is look, you have final assembly in the US: we're going to reward you," Moreno continued.


With stable prices, switching to an electric vehicle would be more realistic for more people. Unlike typical gas-powered cars, which release tailpipe pollution, electric vehicles operate on a battery charge, eliminating the need to burn dirty fuels.

Tesla has seen fluctuating sales across 2025. With the tariff relief proposal, the hope is that momentum will pick back up for the company as the financial benefits of owning an EV become apparent.

