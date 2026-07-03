US solar companies scramble to lock in subsidies for projects poised to double nation's fleet

U.S. solar companies are hurrying to secure subsidies for a massive slate of new projects before a July 4 cutoff arrives, which together represents enough capacity to almost double the nation's existing solar fleet.

What's happening?

One tool in that sprint is "safe harboring," a strategy for keeping federal renewable energy tax credits available after the July 4 cutoff. To qualify, developers may start construction, buy major equipment, log labor hours, or spend part of a project's budget before the deadline, per Virginia Business.

According to the outlet, estimates suggest that more than 200 gigawatts of solar projects now have those credits effectively secured, a backlog nearly as large as the entire current U.S. solar fleet.

And because current subsidies can cover at least 30% of a project's cost, their accelerated phaseout under the 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act has major price implications.

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Why does it matter?

Higher development costs for solar and wind don't stay with project builders for long: utilities and other major buyers often pass them through, raising monthly power bills for households and businesses at a moment when demand is already climbing.

The timing is especially significant as electricity use climbs because of power-hungry data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Slowing the rollout of lower-cost renewable power could make it harder for communities to keep up with demand without leaning more heavily on expensive or polluting energy sources.

So while utility-scale solar and onshore wind remain the cheapest options for producing electricity, removing incentives could slow the pace at which those lower costs translate into savings.

Still, going solar is one of the best ways for households to save money on home energy. Homeowners curious about rooftop systems can use free tools from EnergySage to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes. EnergySage also helps shoppers understand what incentives may still be available and save up to $10,000 when going solar.

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Developers are moving quickly to lock in the credits while they can. The rush could soften the immediate blow by keeping a large wave of projects alive, even if future developments face a tougher financial environment.

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