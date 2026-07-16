US senators urge FTC to crack down as delivery app fees push meal costs up 91%

Businesses may have to absorb hefty commission costs, even as customers blame the restaurant.

Food and grocery delivery apps have become a routine part of life for many households, but a group of U.S. senators says that convenience often comes with hidden fees and predatory pricing.

Lawmakers are now urging federal regulators to crack down on these apps' tactics.

What's happening?

A push for federal intervention came last week from Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Ben Ray Luján, and Ron Wyden. They called on the Federal Trade Commission to address the situation, according to a press release from Blumenthal's office.

In their letter to FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson, the senators said these practices worsen the strain of already high grocery and meal costs by adding bundled checkout charges. There are even, in some cases, higher app prices than customers would pay in person.

They described the conduct as "deceptive fees, surveillance pricing, and anti-consumer marketing tactics."

To show how large those extra costs can be, the press release cited The New York Times, which found that an Uber Eats order from a nearby Subway cost 91% more than buying the same meal directly.

It also pointed to a LendingTree study finding that roughly 4 in 10 Americans use delivery services at least weekly and pay about 80% more on average than they would for pickup.

Why does it matter?

These fees are especially significant because delivery is not simply a convenience purchase for everyone.

As the senators wrote, "For millions of Americans, including busy parents and people with mobility issues, food delivery is a lifeline, not a luxury."

Unclear checkout charges and personalized pricing can hit hardest for people with the fewest alternatives. If customers are being charged differently based on their order history or other personal data, everyday necessities can become even less affordable.

Delivery platforms' pricing practices can also strain local restaurants. Businesses may have to absorb hefty commission costs, even as customers blame the restaurant for higher prices that may be set by the app instead.

What's being done?

The senators argued in their letter that the FTC already has a foundation for acting.

They pointed to cases involving Grubhub, Instacart, Amazon, and Walmart over misleading delivery-related costs. The Commission's Junk Fee Rules, implemented in May 2025, also requires clearer total-price disclosures in some industries but still do not cover food and grocery delivery apps.

The senators argued, "At a time when the cost of living is at the forefront of everyone's minds, these delivery app fees are nothing more than a greedy assault on consumers' pocketbooks."

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