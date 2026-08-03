Higher prices are forcing US families to buy less protein, with beef taking the biggest hit

For many, animal protein now feels like an occasional luxury instead of a regular staple.

A new survey found that more than half of American households have cut back on either the amount of or type of protein they buy at grocery stores, likely because of the rising prices.

Beef reportedly is losing ground the fastest, as almost half of respondents said they swapped beef for a vegetarian protein source.

What's happening?

A July MarketBeat survey interviewed 3,042 adults across the U.S. to see how rising grocery costs were affecting their eating habits.

MarketBeat said 43% identified beef as the protein their household has reduced the most, well ahead of fish and seafood at 10%, chicken or turkey at 8%, and pork at 7%.

This doesn't mean that beef is no longer in any kitchens, but rather a shift from being a weekly purchase to something only considered when it's on sale. For 70% of respondents, sale prices now matter most when deciding which protein to buy.

When asked what they fall back on if they don't want to buy meat, 24% said eggs, 13% said processed meats like hot dogs and deli meat, 9% said canned fish, and 8% said peanut butter, MarketBeat reported. Another quarter of the participants said they don't have a go-to option, and likely alternate with whatever is cheapest at the store that week during their grocery trip.

Why does it matter?

The higher costs are spilling beyond the dinner table. MarketBeat said 58% of respondents said they either eat smaller portions or skip protein-rich foods altogether, so they could prioritize other family members having more.

According to MarketBeat, 32% said arguments over grocery spending have become more common as meat, fish, eggs, and dairy get more expensive, and 67% said animal protein now feels like an occasional luxury instead of a regular staple.

What can I do?

Eggs, beans, lentils, peanut butter, tofu, and canned fish can often provide lower-cost protein options while making it easier to build meals around pantry staples. Watching store discounts, buying in bulk when possible, and planning a few meat-free dinners each week can also help reduce pressure without eliminating protein entirely.

Protein hasn't disappeared from people's diets entirely, but because of pricing, it has been more limited.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.