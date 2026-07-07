US DOJ urges states to hunt for gas price gouging, saying oil swings don't excuse collusion

It would also raise questions about how quickly lower oil prices are passed on to drivers.

Americans who have been watching gas prices swing from week to week may soon see closer scrutiny of what is happening behind the scenes at the pump.

The Justice Department wants states to look into whether any companies or individuals are pushing gas prices higher than normal market conditions would justify.

What happened?

According to UPI, a letter sent July 3 by Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward Jr. and Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson asked state attorneys general to work alongside federal investigators examining possible gas price gouging.

Federal officials said volatility in oil prices does not excuse violations of antitrust or consumer-protection law. They specifically urged states to find out whether retail gas prices are being manipulated or whether competitors are coordinating to keep them artificially elevated.

The request comes after weeks of turmoil in global energy markets. Gas prices rose after military conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global fuel shipments.

Even after the passage reopened, President Donald Trump complained on Truth Social that prices were not falling quickly enough, writing that customers are being "gouged." UPI also noted AAA's July 3 figure for regular gas at $3.82 per gallon, compared with $4.26 a month earlier and $3.16 a year earlier.

"Recent volatility in crude oil prices does not suspend either the antitrust laws or state consumer protection laws," the letter said. Trump, meanwhile, wrote: "Gasoline prices better start going down a lot faster than what I'm seeing!"

Why does it matter?

Gas prices are a major household expense, especially for commuters, parents shuttling children around, delivery workers, and people in places with few transit alternatives.

If investigators uncover illegal price-fixing or unjustified markups, it would suggest that at least some of the burden on consumers is not simply the result of global events or supply disruptions. It would also raise questions about how quickly lower oil prices are passed on to drivers. Reliance on oil leaves families exposed to this kind of volatility.

What's being done?

For now, the federal government is relying on state-level antitrust and consumer-protection powers to help spot possible wrongdoing. That could lead attorneys general to open investigations, seek records, and pursue enforcement if they find evidence of collusion or manipulation.

Comparing prices at nearby stations, using loyalty discounts when available, combining errands to reduce fuel use, and keeping tires properly inflated can help soften the impact of volatile gas prices on a monthly budget.

Reducing dependence on gasoline could offer stronger protection from swings in oil markets. For some households, that may mean using public transit more often, carpooling, or eventually switching to an electric vehicle when the numbers make sense.

Investigations may help determine whether consumers are being overcharged now, while expanding access to cheaper renewable energy and alternatives to gas-powered transportation could reduce the risk of similar price spikes in the future.

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