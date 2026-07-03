US clean power hits 370 GW, solar slips past wind, and Texas closes in on 100 GW

Even so, the pace of installations fell compared to a year earlier.

Installed U.S. clean power capacity now totals 370 gigawatts — enough to supply nearly 80 million homes — and the latest data shows two more notable developments: solar has edged past onshore wind, and Texas is approaching a milestone of its own.

Much of that momentum is coming from low-cost solar and battery storage, though project delays and changing policy support are still complicating the buildout.

What happened?

According to American Clean Power's Q1 2026 market report, cited by CleanTechnica, the U.S. clean power project pipeline was 6% larger than it was in the first quarter of 2025. Solar led that growth with a 13% increase, while battery storage climbed 8%.

Solar accounted for one of the report's biggest shifts. The U.S. added more than 3.6 gigawatts of solar in Q1 2026, bringing installed capacity to 161.1 GW. That left solar just ahead of onshore wind, which ended the quarter at 160.9 GW.

Texas had a standout quarter as well. After adding 1.6 GW, the state reached 96.4 GW of installed clean power, putting it close to becoming the first state in the country to hit 100 GW.

Even so, the pace of installations fell compared to a year earlier. American Clean Power wrote, "Year-over-year, overall clean energy quarterly capacity installations were down by 17%, compared to the 7,695 MW of capacity energized in Q1 2025."

Why does it matter?

More solar and battery storage can help create a cleaner, more affordable, and more reliable grid.

Solar remains one of the most competitive energy sources because of its low cost. Batteries add value by storing electricity for later use and helping the grid during times of heavy demand. That can mean lower power bills, less planet-warming pollution, and stronger resilience when the grid is under pressure.

The report suggests clean energy demand is still strong, even if getting projects online remains difficult. American Clean Power said, "Over 6.4 GW of clean power capacity initially expected to become operational during Q1 were delayed," adding to a 53-GW backlog.

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What are people saying?

To put the 370-GW milestone in practical terms, American Clean Power said it is "enough power for almost 80 million American homes."

American Clean Power also pointed to why some projects are taking longer than expected, saying developers often face "lengthy permitting schemes, backlogged interconnection queues, and fluctuating prices for key project equipment." Clean power is growing quickly, but the system still faces major bottlenecks to work through.

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