95% of Americans see a US affordability crisis as groceries, gas strain budgets

A labor market may look strong on paper in some categories, but wages are not keeping pace.

An overwhelming share of Americans say everyday life costs too much, a feeling many tie most directly to food and fuel bills.

In the survey conducted for the Guardian, a whopping 95% of respondents said the country is in an affordability crisis.

What's happening?

The latest Harris Poll suggests public sentiment has worsened since February, even though jobs data and stock prices have stayed comparatively strong.

Compared with earlier this year, far more Americans now say the economy is deteriorating. Roughly 57% describe it as getting worse, compared to 46% in February. The share saying conditions are improving fell from 28% to 16%.

Concern about basic costs was not confined to one political camp. According to the Guardian, about half of Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike said groceries and gasoline are difficult to afford, and now two-thirds of Americans say they have little confidence that the federal government will bring relief from the cost-of-living crisis.

Among the goods and services listed, gasoline was ranked as the good that most Americans had trouble affording, at 52%. Coming in second, groceries were similarly found to be unaffordable, with 51% of Americans saying they struggled to buy them.

The Harris Poll surveyed 4,100 American adults and had a margin of error of +/- 1.9%.

Why does it matter?

The findings point to a widening disconnect between official economic data and what many people experience when paying for basic needs. A labor market may look strong on paper, but wages are not keeping pace with food, fuel, housing, and debt payments, alongside worsening inflation.

The poll also suggests that rising prices are undermining household financial stability. About half of respondents said they are struggling to keep up with debt as well, including student loans.

It also raises questions about who benefits when crude oil prices fall but gas prices remain high. If companies are slow to pass savings on to consumers (or never do), families absorb the burden while businesses preserve their profits.

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