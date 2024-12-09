University of Toronto makes bold decision affecting its future funding: 'Will help ensure that the school is not beholden'

"We can't have corporations on campus if we want our universities and colleges to contribute, unimpeded, to the many existential challenges we face today."

The University of Toronto's School of the Environment has decided it will no longer have any financial ties to Big Oil companies. The decision positions the school as a leader in climate-focused academic reform and has been described as a "landmark win for climate activists."

As reported by the Guardian, the school recently committed to cutting all funding and collaborations with the dirty energy industry. It's one of the first North American academic institutions to follow through with a full dissociation policy, which involves ending all financial and research partnerships.

Since 2011, over 140 colleges and universities in the U.S have committed to divestment from major oil companies, but many institutions have yet to fully sever ties.

A report by Fossil Free Research and progressive think tank Data for Progress revealed 27 U.S. universities received over $676 million in total from dirty energy companies between 2010 and 2020. Princeton University's 2022 dissociation policy was later rolled back, showing how difficult it is for institutions to cut ties while managing funding needs.

Universities have played a large role in Big Oil innovation by offering research partnerships and academic endorsements. The dirty energy industry has relied on these collaborations for technological advancements and for credibility.

By cutting ties with Big Oil industries, the University of Toronto is driving progress toward clean energy solutions and promoting ethical research. Institutions can pave the way for other businesses to reduce dirty energy reliance. For those who want to support sustainability efforts, exploring initiatives like those outlined in TCD's guide to eco-friendly actions by major brands can make a difference.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"We can't have corporations on campus if we want our universities and colleges to contribute, unimpeded, to the many existential challenges we face today," Michael Classens, undergraduate associate director for the School of the Environment, said in a public statement.

The decision to cut ties with Big Oil reflects the tenacity of students across campuses. Student-led groups, such as the Campus Climate Network, are amplifying climate goals by pressuring schools to look closely at their partnerships.

Recent graduate from Toronto's environment school Erin Mackey said, "Putting these new safeguards in place will help ensure that the school is not beholden to polluting industries," per the Guardian. As of June 2024, Times Higher Education reported approximately 64% of global universities had policies to withdraw investments from carbon-intensive energy companies.

🗣️ Do you think kids learn enough about gardening in school?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



