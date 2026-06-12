'I had no clue': Resident saves over $900 after discovering resources at local library

They discovered nearly 200 free resources, including newspaper subscriptions and free passes to local museums and cultural centers.

A parent on the r/povertyfinance subreddit revealed that getting back to the library has turned into one of their biggest money savers. After returning for the first time since childhood, they found a wide mix of free offerings that helped them avoid spending hundreds of dollars.

What happened?

The original poster said in their post that they had stopped going to the library when life got busy and only recently started visiting again. They said they were surprised by how much was available.

"I had no clue libraries had so much stuff there besides just borrowing books," the parent wrote.

The parent said the library offered DVDs and graphic novels plus access to Libby, Hoopla, and Kanopy for ebooks, audiobooks, and streaming movies at home.

They said the library also provided kids story times; computer and financial literacy classes; exchanges for clothing, tools, seeds, and gardening supplies; and craft sessions that include materials.

The OP said they also learned that the library provides nearly 200 free resources, including newspaper subscriptions and LinkedIn Learning, a $40 per month service, along with free passes to local museums and cultural centers.

"My library has a cool feature where it shows how much money you've saved by borrowing from the library," they added. "Not even including classes, streaming, or the free museums, I've borrowed over $900 of materials this year for myself and my kid, all for free."

Why does it matter?

Borrowing books, movies, and educational materials instead of buying them can cut spending significantly, while free digital resources and classes can help people build skills without the need to pay for subscriptions or courses.

Children's books, weekend activities, craft supplies, and educational tools can all be expensive, and libraries often package those benefits into one free card.

Shared access to books, tools, media, and supplies means fewer one-time purchases, less clutter at home, and less waste, and it keeps useful items in circulation longer.

What can I do?

Many library systems offer far more than book borrowing, including streaming platform use, online learning, children's programming, attraction passes, and community events.

Library websites and front desks often promote digital resources, events, museum passes, and "libraries of things."

Free workshops, literacy classes, résumé help, tax assistance, swap events, and seasonal family occasions often rotate throughout the year.

Commenters chimed in to add that they know of or go to libraries that offer seeds for gardeners, tools, tax support, music equipment, family events, and even gaming systems.

"Don't sleep on the resources at the library," the OP concluded. "There's WAY more than just books."

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