Experts shed light on stunning trend among the super-wealthy: 'People have full fleets'

At this year's Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the world's largest in-water exhibition, a striking trend rose above the gleaming decks: the era of the ultra-fleet.

As The New York Times reported, many buyers are no longer satisfied with a single floating mansion. Instead, they're assembling full maritime entourages, a flagship superyacht, a "shadow yacht" to haul helicopters and submarines, and a chase boat for quick trips ashore.

As one executive described it, "people have full fleets and a private jet to get you there," a remark that captures both the spectacle and the discomfort surrounding this level of consumption.

The event in Florida wrapped Nov. 2, drawing more than 100,000 visitors to see 1,300 vessels, including the nearly $100 million Hampshire and the 74-meter (243-foot) Casino Royale.

Today's yacht buyers are younger, shaped by pandemic-era wealth and a booming market, and increasingly American, a group now responsible for nearly a quarter of the world's largest superyachts. Some even commission boats designed to live off-grid for extended periods.

However, the growing size and number of these vessels are newsworthy for reasons beyond luxury.

Superyachts consume enormous amounts of fuel, require large year-round crews, and demand constant maintenance. When owners add support yachts and fast tenders, the environmental footprint multiplies.

While the article highlights underwater lounges, helipads, and spas, it also underscores an uncomfortable contrast between lavish recreation and escalating climate concerns.

The industry is experimenting with improvements, from hybrid propulsion to cleaner fuels and efficiency upgrades that could meaningfully reduce harmful carbon pollution. Individuals with the means to explore the water can also consider smaller vessels, slower travel, or supporting marine conservation efforts that protect the waters they enjoy.

As these floating estates grow more extravagant, acknowledging their environmental cost becomes increasingly important. Awareness can guide both industry and consumers toward choices that respect our oceans — the very places these vessels rely on.

