Researchers uncover major missed opportunity in country's eating habits: 'We may need more targeted messaging'

New research in the United Kingdom has scientists calling for more people to eat local seafood for their health and that of the planet.

A team from The Rowett Institute at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland found that oily fish caught and farmed in U.K. waters could provide 73% of the daily recommended intake of omega-3 and 46% of vitamin B12. According to a university news release, most of this fish — salmon, herring, and mackerel — is sold abroad while local residents tend to eat imported prawn, cod, salmon, and tuna.

In addition to the dietary benefits of eating nutrient-packed local fish, the scientists also called out potential cost savings for consumers.

"The U.K. is a large producer of herring and mackerel, which are relatively cheap for consumers to buy, and these species could significantly contribute to the provision of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins B12 and D in the U.K. population," the paper said.

Eating local food also boasts climate benefits, as it reduces transportation-related pollution. The shipping industry accounts for about 3% of planet-warming emissions, according to Transport & Environment.

Plus, boosting the amount of local fish consumed by Britons can help with the overheating of our planet in another way. People in the U.K. only eat about half of the recommended dietary intake of fish. Meanwhile, the farming of fish contributes less to the overheating of our planet, on average, than that of other animal proteins, according to Oceana. However, the organization notes that different types of fish have different impacts, and small schooling species such as anchovies and herring are the most sustainable options.

By reducing our planet-warming pollution, we can help safeguard our food supply across the board. For instance, olive oil prices have soared to new highs as extreme weather puts a strain on the industry. And warming waters in Fano, a coastal town in Italy, are affecting the livelihoods of local fishermen.

"Dietary recommendations for fish consumption have not been particularly effective in increasing fish intake in the U.K.," said Baukje de Roos, a professor at The Rowett Institute. "We may need more targeted messaging on, and a better understanding of, how much fish we need, and which fish we should eat."

