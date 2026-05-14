UK clears 2 million EVs as electric cars seize more than a quarter of new sales

The United Kingdom just hit a major electric vehicle milestone: More than 2 million EVs are now on the road, and battery electric vehicles made up 26.2% of new car registrations in April.

The news comes after research, published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications, found that an "EV tipping point" is approaching in the U.K., where electric cars irreversibly replace gas ones.

As the U.K. hit the 2 million EV registrations threshold, more than half of the new vehicles in the country were either fully electric (battery EVs) or plug-in or full hybrids, per Electrive.

The recent growth of EV market share across the U.K. makes sense considering its zero-emissions mandate for carmakers. This rule, starting in 2024, required automakers to sell 22% ZEVs or pay a fine. This figure ramps up until 2035, when all vehicle sales will need to be ZEVs.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders celebrated the 2 million mark, with CEO Mike Hawes saying, "Two million electric car registrations is a considerable milestone to celebrate, although natural demand is still well below the level demanded by the mandate."

Yet electric vehicles are claiming a bigger share of the U.K. market than ever before, another sign that EVs are no longer just a niche option.

As more drivers choose EVs, they are reducing their dependence on gas and lowering their fuel costs while pushing automakers to invest more in cleaner technology. A larger EV market can also mean more choices, price competition, and better charging infrastructure.

EVs can also reduce maintenance costs compared to gas-powered vehicles. People who charge at home can save even more. Additionally, since battery electric vehicles do not produce tailpipe exhaust, they improve local air quality.

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